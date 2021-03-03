"I'm not really sure which way this is gonna go" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Edge vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently gave her opinion regarding Edge and Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 37.

A Universal Championship match is set between Edge and Reigns after the Royal Rumble winner declared his pick for the Show of Shows at Elimination Chamber.

On WWE's The Bump, Beth Phoenix shared her take on the matchup between her husband Edge and Roman Reigns.

"You know when you go into WrestleMania, you kinda have your pick and clearly I would have some bias, I'm gonna reserve that bias for myself cause I'm speaking to the WWE Universe. But I feel like the cool thing about Roman Reigns and Edge facing each other at WrestleMania is I'm not sure which way this is gonna go. It's spear vs spear but also like you've got two of the most savage human beings on the microphone that I have ever heard. I have a feeling that we're gonna hear some vitriol on the mic like we've never heard before and I'm just excited to watch this play out."

The Glamazon is as divided on the match as the WWE Universe. Fans are split on who will be winning between the Rated-R Superstar and The Head of The Table in this heated battle.

Edge and Roman Reigns' WWE Unviersal Championship feud has had a steady build

Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been on an absolute tear ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year. It wasn't long after his re-emergence before he got his hands back on the Universal Championship.

He has been unstoppable since, but a new competitor has arisen in Edge after he won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Ultimate Opportunist decided to scout his opponents before picking a World Champion to challenge at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Things started getting heated between The Big Dog and Edge on WWE SmackDown prior to his decision. Reigns consistently insisted on being acknowledged as the "Main Event" of WrestleMania.

This prompted Edge to ambush Reigns after his match at Elimination Chamber before pointing towards the WrestleMania sign and confirming his decision.

There is still a possibility that the match might not even take place as Daniel Bryan is slowly creeping into the title picture. But as of now, the main event of WrestleMania is Edge vs. Roman Reigns.