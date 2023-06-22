WWE Hall of Famer compares Logan Paul to 3-time champion

On this week's episode of RAW, Logan Paul made his much-anticipated return to WWE. Upon arrival, The Maverick announced that he would be part of the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Over the past year, the YouTuber-turned-pro-wrestler has impressed people in and out of the industry with his remarkable wrestling skills.

In a recent edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair compared Paul's reckless, high-flying in-ring style to that of Shane McMahon.

“I expect he’ll [Paul] try, he reminds me of Shane McMahon. He’s not afraid of anything. So I think he’ll be a great contribution. I mean, those ladder matches are tough. You know, I took a lot of bumps in [those], and I’ve only been in a couple of them. But I don’t give them." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

During his time in WWE, the 28-year-old has faced some of the biggest names in the company, such as Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, 3-time champion McMahon is currently sidelined from in-ring action after sustaining an injury at WrestleMania 39.

Seth Rollins wants a rematch with Logan Paul

At WrestleMania 39, Paul went one-on-one with Seth Rollins in a stellar bout. Despite a valiant effort, The Maverick came up short against The Visionary at The Show of Shows.

During a recent interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rollins was asked to share his thoughts on his 'Mania showdown against Logan Paul. In response, the World Heavyweight Champion said:

"It's on par with any of the other WrestleMania matches I've ever had. So, that's a testament to me and how fantastic I am, but also, it's a testament to him and how much hard work he put in and got himself in the absolute best possible position to succeed. It was a great time, and I'd love to do it again."

Since their match at WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins has once again risen to the top of WWE. He was recently crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

