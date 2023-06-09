Seth Rollins wants to face 28-year-old WWE star for the second time

Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest on the June 5 episode of WWE RAW to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Moving forward, The Visionary is open to the idea of renewing his rivalry with Logan Paul.

On April 1, Rollins defeated Paul in a first-time-ever contest at WrestleMania 39. The two previously crossed paths in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, where the YouTube sensation surprisingly eliminated the former Shield member.

In an interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Rollins explained why he would like to face Paul again one day:

"It's on par with any of the other WrestleMania matches I've ever had. So, that's a testament to me, and how fantastic I am, but also it's a testament to him and how much hard work he put in and got himself in the absolute best possible position to succeed. It was a great time, and I'd love to do it again."

The finish to the match saw Rollins land a Stomp on Paul after countering a Coast-to-Coast into a Superkick. The 16-minute bout also featured a spot where Paul accidentally put his business partner KSI through the announce table with a top-rope frog splash.

Seth Rollins praises Logan Paul's attitude

Before WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch said she dislikes part-time performers taking television time away from full-time superstars.

Two months on from their match, Rollins now respects Logan Paul for everything he has achieved away from the wrestling business:

"Say what you will about his personality and how he conducts himself outside of the ring in his different exploits and all that, I don't pretend to comment or know about all that stuff, but he's a hard-working cat. He's a hustler, and I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."

In the immediate future, Rollins looks set to feud with Finn Balor following their staredown at the end of this week's RAW. NXT star Bron Breakker has also challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a match.

