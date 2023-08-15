WWE Hall of Famer to compete in her first Steel Cage match on RAW; date and opponent revealed 

During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

The two stars have been feuding for several months now. They faced each other in a singles match for the first time at Night of Champions, which was won by the WWE Hall of Famer after Zoey Stark's interference. It was expected that they would face each other again at SummerSlam, but the match didn't take place at the event.

It took place on RAW this week instead, which was held in Winnipeg, Canada, Trish's native country. As per the rules, Zoey Stark was banned from ringside. Lynch and Stratus put on a hard-hitting match on RAW, but it ended in a double count-out after they fought off into the crowd.

The fight spiraled to the merchandise stand, which saw Stark attack The Man. WWE Official Adam Pearce confronted the two heels backstage and told Trish Stratus that she will face Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match next week. The wrestling veteran has never competed in such a match before.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious and whether it'll be the final chapter in the lengthy storyline.

