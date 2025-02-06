WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is not set to make TV appearances following recent return to RAW (Exclusive)

Two weeks ago, a WWE Hall of Famer returned to Monday Night RAW. The legendary wrestler has now provided confirmation regarding his future appearances with the Stamford-based company.

JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) made his presence felt on the January 20, 2025, installment of the red brand. Backstage, he encountered The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Later, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett invited Layfield to the commentary table to call the singles match between Kingston and Rey Mysterio. However, before the bout began, Kofi Kingston took back the $2 he had previously given to JBL, stating that the Hall of Famer did not deserve it.

During an Exclusive Q&A session on Backstage Pass (membership required), JBL confirmed that he currently has no upcoming TV appearances scheduled with WWE. The Wrestling God clarified that he was invited to appear on RAW, as the show was held in his home State of Texas.

"None [TV appearances] coming up. Here's the problem I have: if I did have them, they obviously aren't announced, so I couldn't say them. And I'd say the same thing, but I really don't have one. I could be lying, but I'm not. [...] They [WWE] called me out of the blue because of the Dallas thing, and it was so much fun to go back," Layfield said. [From 14:18 to 14:39]

JBL comments on working with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after his return to WWE RAW

Fans have been showing little to no sympathy for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after they expelled Big E from the group. The New Day attempted to bribe the WWE Hall of Famer, hoping he would support their decision in the incident involving the 38-year-old.

On the same edition of Q&A on Backstage Pass, JBL reflected on his positive experience working with The New Day, specifically highlighting his admiration for the heel duo.

"It was so much fun to go back. I got to work with Kofi and Xavier, who I just have so much love and respect for. I love those guys," he added. [From 14:40 to 14:46]

Fans will have to wait and see if John Bradshaw Layfield will appear on WWE television soon ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

