WWE Hall of Famer convinced Sting to sign with TNA Wrestling

Sting made his TNA Wrestling debut in 2003, teaming up with Jeff Jarrett to beat AJ Styles and Sean Waltman aka X-Pac. Sting returned as a full-time TNA star in 2006 on the January 15th episode of Impact. He ended up staying with TNA until 2014 and won five world titles during that time and was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Sting signed with WWE following his run in TNA and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Sting reveals how Jeff Jarrett convinced him to sign for TNA

Sting recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. During the interview, Sting revealed how Jeff Jarrett called him up and convinced him to sign with the promotion. Jarrett, who is now a WWE Hall of Famer, started TNA Wrestling along with his father Jerry Jarrett after WCW was bought out by the WWE. Sting said that he was initially hesitant to sign a longer deal with TNA but he ended up deciding to do it:

"I was called by — it’s funny, Jerry Jarrett’s son Jeff. By Jeff Jarrett. So you know, the guy who gave me my break originally, Jerry Jarrett; his son Jeff, all those years later, has struck some kind of deal with Dixie Carter. And he called and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna come and just do a show?’ And I did one, and [they said], ‘Do you wanna do another one?’ ‘All right.’ And then it was like, ‘Could we get you to sign a deal and maybe do something with us?’ I said, ‘Ahhhhh, I really don’t wanna,’ you know. And it took some twisting really of my arm at the time to do it, but I decided I was gonna do it." H/T: 411Mania

Following the expiration of his contract with WWE earlier this year, Sting signed with AEW and made his debut on the 'Winter Is Coming' episode of Dynamite. Sting looks set for a feud with Team Taz in the future.