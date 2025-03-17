WWE Hall of Famer credited for Lex Luger's health amid major announcement (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Lex Luger's journey of personal growth. The legendary wrestler will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

Back in the mid-90s, Lex was poised to be the biggest name in WWE. However, the plans were scrapped, and the company moved forward with Bret Hart as its biggest babyface. Luger, on the other hand, was consumed by his demons and went through a lot of problems in his personal life, leading him to be estranged from the world of professional wrestling for several years.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter thanked DDP for his efforts with the WCW legend. He felt Page was a major force behind Luger's physical well-being and ensuring that he was not limited to the wheelchair. The veteran journalist informed that Lex Luger had undergone a journey of personal growth and transformation.

"Thank God for Diamond Dallas Page. It was Diamond Dallas Page that inspired Lex through DDP Yoga to start letting him try to get Lex Luger at the very least to stand up from his wheelchair. If it wasn't for DDP, I don't know if Lex would have been able to do this. Lex was also, during my career with the magazines, we put him over to be the next Hulk Hogan. But, he was very abrasive to us. We were gonna give him an award on Joe Pedicino's show and he didn't even want to appear to accept it." [From 9:30 onwards]

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will emanate from the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas. The event is scheduled for April 18 this year, with Triple H and Michelle McCool also being inducted.

