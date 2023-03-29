WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Roman Reigns' part-time schedule 

Since WrestleMania 38 last year, Roman Reigns has worked a lighter WWE schedule than ever before, with fewer appearances each week. The Tribal Chief has fallen under the scrutiny of legends such as Jeff Jarrett.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, many would expect the holder of the World Titles to be a regular feature on either RAW or SmackDown, along with performing at each and every premium live event. However, Reigns missed certain events last year, including multiple house shows.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett explained why Roman's part-time WWE schedule is not viable when he is currently holding both World Titles.

"It’s no secret Roman only works select shows. I mean, he's done RAW and SmackDown both here as of late, but for a long time, he was one day a week. I don't believe that's sustainable in so many ways in this industry. I just don't." H/T [Wrestling News]

Roman Reigns may not be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for much longer as he is set to defend his belts against Cody Rhodes this Sunday in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns is ready for WrestleMania 39

This weekend will see The Head of The Table compete in his 7th WrestleMania main event, truly further establishing him as one of WWE’s all-time greats.

This Friday on SmackDown, fans will see Roman and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face in the ring one last time before their epic encounter takes place on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has ruled WWE with an iron fist, having held the gold for an astonishing 940 days and counting.

Will Roman retain his title or will Cody Rhodes shock the world? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

