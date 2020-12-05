WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley provides health update 

D-Von Dudley revealed during last week's edition of his Table Talk podcast that he was dealing with some health issues. PWInsider also reported that D-Von Dudley was absent from the WWE tapings for the past few weeks due to his health problems.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now provided an update on the latest edition of Table Talk.

D-Von Dudley set the record straight and stressed that his statements from last week were blown out of proportion.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave the following update and said that he was doing fine:

"I came on the show last week, and I pretty much said I had some health issues, but here's the deal. Health issues can be anything. It can be from a common cold to what have you. Of course, certain people – what we like to call the dirt sheets ran crazy with it – oh D-Von is not feeling well or what have you.

"Listen, stop the BS. I'm not dying. Don't put both of my feet in the grave. I said I was dealing with health issues; that can be anything. I'm getting phone calls from people going, 'hey, are you okay, what's going on?' I'm like, 'don't listen to those idiots." H/t WrestlingNews.co

D-Von Dudley received phone calls from several people, including family members, inquiring about his health. The multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion wasn't too happy with how the news about his health was reported.

Nonetheless, we're glad that D-Von Dudley is doing fine and even more pleased that his mother is also doing well after suffering from COVID.

D-Von Dudley has been working as a backstage producer in the WWE since 2016. Since taking up the backstage role, he has sporadically appeared on WWE TV, with the most recent appearance coming at the RAW Reunion show in July 2019.

D-Von Dudley's sons, Terrence and Terrell, recently made their AEW debuts, and the twins have looked impressive in a couple of matches on AEW Dark. D-Von Dudley's sons are keeping the Dudley Boyz's legacy alive, and the tag team legend is unsurprisingly a proud father.