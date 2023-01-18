WWE Hall of Famer "dared" Paul Heyman to become an on-screen manager (Exclusive)

The Blue Meanie recently revealed how the late great Bam Bam Bigelow "dared" WWE veteran Paul Heyman to work as an on-screen manager.

Heyman has worn several hats in his illustrious career. However, it is his work as an on-screen manager that has made him beloved among fans. From CM Punk to Cesaro to Brock Lesnar, and currently, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman has managed many top-tier talents.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Blue Meanie spoke about how Heyman was a child prodigy who worked as a photographer in WWE when he was just a teenager. Meanie then disclosed that Bam Bam Bigelow was the first to identify Heymen's "gift" on the mic and asked him to explore becoming a manager.

"Am I surprised? No. Paul Heyman was a child prodigy growing up. He has been in the business since he was a teenager, like 13, 14. He talked his way into shooting ringside at WWE events as a teenager. That's ingenuity right there. Then to be able to turn his photography job into a managing job. Bam Bam Bigelow was the one who dared him to become a manager. He knew had the gift for that," said Blue Meanie. [7:40 - 8:17]

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns

Though Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's on-screen association has been wildly successful, Vince Russo feels WWE needs to shake things up now. Speaking on Legion of RAW a few weeks back, Russo suggested that Heyman should betray The Tribal Chief, thus turning the latter a babyface. He added that Paul Heyman must recruit a "monster" who can stand toe to toe with Reigns.

"Do that with Heyman. Have Heyman turn on Reigns, make Reigns a babyface then you take Heyman with all his knowledge... He is gonna go throughout the entire globe and he is not gonna sleep at night until he finds the guy and then put him in that Heenan role, bring in monster after monster after monster. That's what I would do, bro. They've got to start doing something, bro," said Russo.

Considering how popular Reigns and Heyman's pairing has been, it's safe to say this is a creative direction WWE is unlikely to head in anytime soon.

