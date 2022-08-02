'You could see it truly meant the world to him' - WWE Hall of Famer DDP shares his thoughts on Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is a friend and fan of arguably the greatest star in professional wrestling, Ric Flair. At the conclusion of his final match, DDP expressed his admiration for how amazing a job The Nature Boy did in his final outing.

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion, a feat only matched by John Cena, and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. In his final match, Flair teamed up with AEW star Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The clash concluded with Flair picking up a massive win with the Figure-Four leglock.

Diamond Dallas Page, who was a part of the said event, was kind enough to provide an exclusive quote to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Naitch [Ric Flair] did a great job. Actually, an amazing job since he's 73! It was great to see the sold-out house so behind him. You could see it truly meant the world to him," Page said.

Fans must note that DDP and Flair shared the locker room during their stint in WCW and are good friends in real life. So much so that Dallas was even involved in the Roast of Ric Flair.

The relationship between the two WWE Hall of Famers was repaired with a conversation

Diamond Dallas Page and Ric Flair didn't always get along. But the WWE Hall of Famers smoothed out their differences with a conversation.

As revealed on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page and Flair buried the hatchet with a heart-to-heart chat, with Flair asking Page not to worry about their "on and off heat."

"We go out to the side, and I said, 'You know Ric, I know we've had heat on and off over the years.' He was like, 'Ah Diamond, don't worry about that.' I go, 'Ric; I'm not worried about it. I want to fix it.'"

The former WWE star last appeared for the company during his 2017 Hall of Fame induction, where he was inducted by Eric Bischoff.

