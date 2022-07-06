"She got up and had to walk away" - WWE Hall of Famer on his wife being unable to watch recent Seth Rollins match

Seth Rollins has had some brutal matches in WWE as of late.

Rollins' Hell in a Cell match against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is already being heralded as a match of the year candidate for the unique mix of violence and drama that it presented to the WWE Universe.

On the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed that the Hell in a Cell match was so violent that his wife had to get up and walk away because she couldn't watch it:

“She got up and had to walk away because it was violent,” DDP said. “[She] goes, ‘I love Cody, but I can’t watch this anymore’. I appreciated the pain, you know, cause if you’re going to go out, especially with the way they brought him in with the push, and did any loss hurt Seth Rollins? Zero. If anything, right now with him out, he’s the strongest character they have, besides of course Roman and his boys, you know, there couldn’t be a better way for [Rhodes] to leave and it was not just by design.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

DDP believes Cody Rhodes' storyline with Seth Rollins has AEW fans wishing he would come back

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Seth Rollins in WWE has made him a beloved babyface all over again. It's a far cry from where he was in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

DDP believes that AEW fans now wish they had Rhodes back after seeing what he's done with Rollins in WWE this year:

“AEW, there was people who were booing him, which I never understood. I mean especially since he’s the guy who really is the guy who made it all happen,” DDP continued. “All those AEW fans were watching that match too and wishing they had him back.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Rollins continues to do great things for WWE on and off-screen as he recently captured the UpUpDownDown Championship for a second time in a WWE 2K22 tournament. The Visionary defeated Riddle in the finals for the title that was vacated by Mia Yim following her release from the company.

It certainly seems clear right now that whatever Seth "Freakin" Rollins touches turns to gold. Which left many in the WWE Universe disappointed that he wasn't able to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event last week.

