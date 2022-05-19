“I need you back here” - WWE Hall of Famer details conversation with Vince McMahon following release (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg revealed the job he wanted to do before Vince McMahon convinced him to return to the company as a producer.

Road Dogg returned to his old hunting ground in 2011 as a producer after getting released from his contract in 2001. The wrestling veteran also returned to the WWE ring in 2012, participating in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Road Dogg disclosed that he wanted to be a color commentator before returning to WWE as a producer.

"When I first got released, I always wanted to do color commentary and Vince always said, 'No, I need you back here, helping to set up, construct and execute the show.' I thought, OK, that makes sense as I'm writing the show and you need me back here to help execute it. But I thought, man, I'd love to try that. I wanted to try the podcast. I'm doing it now. I don't think I'm doing it well, but I will get better. We will hit our stride. But it's just fun. It's a new challenge."- said Road Dogg (from 6:10 to 6:38)

Vince McMahon had a special request for Road Dogg

Road Dogg has been a part of Vince McMahon's global juggernaut for around 20 years in different roles. The former New Age Outlaws member was last seen in the squared circle at WrestleMania XXX where he teamed up with Billy Gunn and Kane to face The Shield.

The former TNA star recently took part in a Highspots Sign It Live and answered fan questions. One such question was regarding Road Dogg dying his goatee, which he revealed was a request made by Vince McMahon.

“Vince made me color in my goatee because he said I look too old,” Road Dogg said. “He didn’t like the gray.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Road Dogg made a surprise appearance on RAW in 2019, where he joined Jeff Jarrett in interrupting Elias. He accompanied Jarrett to his first WWE match in 19 years against the superstar. On April 7, 2019, Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

