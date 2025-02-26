WWE Hall of Famer discusses the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to wrestling; calls it "crazy sh*t"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed Vince McMahon's possible return to the wrestling business. The former WWE Chairman and CEO stepped down following a lawsuit.

Recently, rumors broke claiming that Vince McMahon may be in the process of hiring former WWE executives as part of his new venture. Additionally, his team reached out to individuals experienced in shooting wrestling events. It was also reported that Fox may be holding a spot to air the former WWE boss' wrestling-related events.

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff told host Conrad that he wasn’t sure things would fall into place for the 79-year-old veteran. While he found the unexpected developments intriguing and claimed they would discuss the events in detail in the coming weeks, he expressed doubts about whether they would come to fruition.

"I just can't wrap my head around it. I get it, it's entertaining as hell to, 'Oh what if!' We all know, right? We're gonna be sitting here on our show talking about it, how crazy it is. It's fun to talk about crazy sh*t happening that you never expected. But I still can't wrap my head around it." [From 3:05 - 3:30]

Fox has denied any involvement with Vince McMahon

Following the reports, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reached out to Fox for comments on the rumors.

He later reported that a Fox spokesperson had denied any involvement with a possible Vince McMahon wrestling company.

Notably, Fox did not renew their contract with WWE to air SmackDown on their network. As a result, WWE signed a lucrative deal to air Monday Night RAW on steaming giant Netflix while SmackDown was moved to the USA Network.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

