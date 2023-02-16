WWE Hall of Famer "disgusted" by Rihanna's recent performance

Rihanna has been the talk of the town ever since she earned a nomination for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for her song in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg commented on her performance and is said to be disgusted by the Pop Queen's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Rihanna got her big break after coming out of her home country of Barbados and slowly began her career in Hollywood. With nearly two decades of singing and acting, she has established herself as a pop queen and a sex symbol in the music industry.

Her recent performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show received a largely negative response from fans across the globe. Speaking on the CarCast podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg commented on her recent performance and said he was disguised by it. Check it out:

"I thought Rihanna was fricken' horrible. I was disgusted by it, let's just say that... That's the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans haven't seen Goldberg since he lost his match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Bianca Belair wants to team up with Rihanna in WWE

Bianca Belair has been at the top of the women's division since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She has crossed over 300 days as the RAW Women's Champion and will defend her title against the winner of the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 39.

Apart from her accomplishments inside the ring, Belair has also teamed up with Rihanna outside the company as part of Savage x Fenty. Recently, the EST of WWE stated that she would love to win some tag team gold with the Pop Queen down the line. Check it out:

“When she’s ready to come back, I would love that,” said Belair. “Come tag team with me, we can be Tag Team Champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!” [H/T - Sportskeeda]

It will be interesting to see if RiRi ever makes a celebrity guest appearance on weekly WWE programming.

