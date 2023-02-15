WATCH: Bianca Belair confirms her status for WWE Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship back at WWE WrestleMania 38 and has since been the top champion of the red brand.

Belair retained her title against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble, seemingly ending their feud in the process. Since Rhea Ripley chose Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 39, Belair's dance partner will be decided via the Women's Elimination Chamber contest at the eponymous premium live event in Montreal on February 18th.

The EST defeated both Becky Lynch and Bayley in a triple threat match on WWE RAW this week to stop either woman from qualifying for the Chamber match. After the competitive bout, Belair confirmed that she will be at the show.

“I’m exhausted after tonight. I’m glad I’m getting a week of rest before Elimination Chamber because I won’t be in the match, but I will be there watching it.”

Bianca Belair wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Rihanna

One can never predict who will show up in WWE, especially on the road to WrestleMania. The Stamford-based promotion is known to incorporate celebrity contests, from Bad Bunny to Johnny Knoxville, and the cast of Jackass were even spotlighted at last year's Show of Shows.

Rihanna appeared during the Super Bowl halftime show, which might have caught the attention of the top champion of the red brand.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has mentioned the pop singer as a viable candidate to win the tag team championships with. The 33-year-old went on to state that 'it would break the internet.' Belair even previously collaborated with Fenty Beauty.

“When she’s ready to come back, I would love that,” said Belair. “Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!” Bianca told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. “I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence.” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

