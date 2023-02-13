Which current WWE star worked with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand? Potential tag team explored

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is one of the most notable makeup brands there is due to its inclusivity towards various skin tones, which is why it's no wonder that WWE star Bianca Belair is also highly associated with the brand.

The EST of WWE first collaborated with the Rihanna-owned cosmetic brand in February 2022, wherein the former showcased the latter's lipstick in a video. However, it looks like the RAW star wants to further expand her partnership with the pop singer.

After the 2022 collaboration, Bianca Belair told Alistair McGeorge of Metro that she wanted to team up with Rihanna and win the company's Women's Tag Team Championship. Bianca then went on to describe how makeup is essential for WWE Superstars.

"When she’s ready to come back, I would love that," said Belair. "Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!" Bianca told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. "I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence."

Bianca Belair welcomes other pop singers other than Rihanna to the WWE ring

A number of wrestling personalities not only made an appearance at the Stamford-based promotion but have also competed inside the ring. Logan Paul was a surprise entrant at this year's WWE Men's Royal Rumble match, and the year before that was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. From the looks of it, the current RAW Women's Champion is also eyeing some female celebrities inside the ring.

While in an interview with Z100 in July 2022, Bianca Belair invited Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and other interested artists to pair up with her inside the ring.

“Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg [Thee Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!”

riana @banksalorian y’all remember when bianca belair met megan thee stallion? YEAAAH, this one’s for the history books. y’all remember when bianca belair met megan thee stallion? YEAAAH, this one’s for the history books. https://t.co/K24WvtAPhn

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if the likes of Rihanna and other female celebrities will make their way inside the ring in the future. If there is, Bianca Belair's talent and experience proved that not only will she be a good partner but also a great teacher.

Poll : 0 votes