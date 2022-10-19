There is no love loss from a certain WWE Hall of Famer when it comes to Rey Mysterio.

Last night on WWE RAW, before introducing his new client Baron Corbin, JBL proceeded to run down Mysterio. The Luchador was announced to have been traded to SmackDown in order for Corbin to come to RAW.

JBL's hatred for The "Master of the 619" stems from their Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 25. Mysterio defeated Layfield in 22 seconds to capture the title. This was the last singles match of the WWE Hall of Famer's career.

John Bradshaw Layfield took to social media to address his heated promo against Rey Mysterio from last week's Monday Night RAW. He tweeted that he has to tell the truth when a microphone is in his hand:

"I just have to tell the truth. I'm an honest good person," JBL said in a tweet.

Rey Mysterio was traded to SmackDown for Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin's sudden move to WWE RAW would have probably never been explained under the previous regime.

On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H, wanting to quit the company because he couldn't tolerate dealing with his son Dominik anymore. He refused to step into the ring and face him in a match.

Triple H insisted they could work something out and invited Mysterio into his office. It was later revealed in the show that Mysterio had been traded to SmackDown. He also replaced the injured Karrion Kross in the fatal four-way match to crown a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio went on to win the match and will challenge GUNTHER for the title in the near future.

Rey's move to SmackDown opened up for RAW to get something in return, and thus Mysterio was traded for Baron Corbin.

What do you make of JBL's comments regarding Rey Mysterio? Are you surprised that The Wrestling God still hates Mysterio well over a decade later for what went down at WrestleMania 25? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Should JBL let his grudge with Rey Mysterio go? Yes No 0 votes