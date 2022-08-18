WWE Hall of Famer Edge collaborates on t-shirts with major sports team

WWE Legend Edge has teamed up with an iconic Canadian sports team for a collaborative t-shirt.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to compete in Toronto on RAW for the first time in a decade this Monday. He will take on Damian Priest, the man whom he first recruited to The Judgment Day, in a singles contest. Priest even announced that his faction members Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor would be banned from ringside for the match on this week's RAW.

Ahead of the contest, the Hall of Famer, WWE, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have teamed up on a special co-branded t-shirt that will only be available at the show. The Rated R Superstar took to social media to announce the one-night-only t-shirt, and claimed his younger self would not believe it.

"There’s moments that young, mulleted, fresh faced Adam wouldn’t believe. Thankfully there’s also still moments that older, pseudo mulleted, we’ll go with ruggedly handsome Adam still can’t believe. Like this @MapleLeafs x Edge co branded, one night only t shirt," he tweeted.

The Rated R Superstar made his return at WWE SummerSlam 2022, where he helped The Mysterios fend off an attack from The Judgment Day.

When did Edge last wrestle in the WWE?

Adam Copeland last competed in the ring at WWE Hell In A Cell 2022, where he was part of a six-man tag team match.

He, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley dispatched the make-shift union of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan. Following this victory, Edge was written off TV after being betrayed by his allies.

Finn Balor also joined the group on the same night that the former WWE Champ was betrayed, and the Rated R Superstar had been teasing a number of possible members on social media.

Edited by Neda Ali