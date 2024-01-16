WWE Hall of Famer expects his "girlfriend" Nia Jax to win the Women's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Nia Jax could be one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024. Following the Irresistible Force's big win over Becky Lynch, a WWE Hall of Famer said he expects his "girlfriend" Nia Jax to win the Rumble match.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legend Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about the Women's Royal Rumble. Apter stated that he thinks Jax should be the one to win the Women's Rumble match to set up a dream bout against Rhea Ripley.

Teddy Long, who praised Rhea Ripley for her ability to make him stick around, stated that he expects his "girlfriend," Nia Jax, to win the Women's Rumble match:

"Rhea Ripley, my god. She's doing an outstanding job. This woman is outstanding. I don't really take the time to sit and watch things. I mean, I'll watch, but then I'll move on to something else. But she can hook me. I watched her promos, she's great and she's also great in the ring and she has what it takes. To get back to my girlfriend Nia Jax, I already explained to her, I told Nia that if you don't get this thing, I'll kick her to the curb. So Nia's bringing it home." (1:49-2:43)

Another top star wants to face Nia Jax for the first time in a singles match

The former RAW Women's Champion undoubtedly had the best match of her career against Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW - and came out victorious from it.

The momentum on her side has set her up for a potentially big win in the Women's Royal Rumble match. One top star said she wants to face the Irresistible Force for the first time ever.

Bianca Belair is yet to face Jax in a singles match and name-dropped her as an opponent she'd like to face for the first time in a singles match.

