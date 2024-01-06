Bianca Belair names surprising WWE star she wants to face for the first time

WWE has booked Bianca Belair to face many of the top women's division stars, but she has her eye on one opponent she's never encountered.

The EST of WWE has worked singles matches against numerous superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Asuka, among others. Since signing her first developmental contract in April 2016, the three-time champion has worked close to 500 matches for the company.

Belair took fan questions on her Instagram Stories this weekend to promote the upcoming premiere of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez reality series.

One fan asked the 2021 her who she wants to wrestle that she hasn't yet faced.

"In a singles... Nia Jax," she wrote.

The Irresistible Force has not publicly responded to The EST as of this writing. Belair and Nia Jax have not worked a singles bout, but they have been in the same match seven times.

Those matches include a RAW Battle Royal in October 2020, Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown at the 2020 Survivor Series, the 2021 Royal Rumble that Belair won, a six-person SmackDown match in February 2021, title matches at Elimination Chamber and Fastlane 2021, and a six-woman SmackDown match in May 2021.

Bianca Belair talks about the new Love & WWE series

Hulu will premiere Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez on Friday, February 2. The first eight episodes of the show will be released that day.

WWE previously noted that the series will give a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. They were touted as one of the company's hottest married couples. The show will reflect on The Road to WrestleMania 39 and go from there.

Belair recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic and talked about what it was like filming the new show and how she's different from her husband.

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," she said.

The EST appeared on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown tonight to officially announce her spot in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. The winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble joins Bayley, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch as confirmed entrants for the upcoming match.

Do you plan on watching Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez series? Sound off in the comments section below.