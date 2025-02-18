WWE Hall of Famer explains why Cody Rhodes facing John Cena at WrestleMania 41 is pointless

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes could face John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, or Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. While the majority believe it will be Cena, the truth is, it is anybody's guess.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray knows John Cena is the global superstar out of the lot, so it makes sense why the company would book the rumored singles bout. However, Ray explained why it ultimately does not matter.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray pointed to the merchandise and ticket sales. He reminded me that the business is at an all-time high, so John Cena does not need to pass the torch to The American Nightmare. Ray also remembered the champion's triumph over The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

"I think WWE and Cody have done a good job together. I will venture to say this. Cody beating Brock was a bigger deal than if Cody would have beat Cena. Overcoming Brock," Ray said. [From 7:20 to 7:40]

Be that as it may, Bully Ray also understands from a storyline standpoint how WWE would want to book the two this WrestleMania season.

What is the story for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes and John Cena have had similar paths. Both men lost to an Anoa'i family member before Brock Lesnar challenged them to overcome. Ultimately, they climbed atop the mountain.

Bully Ray feels Cody Rhodes would want to put away John Cena because he has followed Cena's career path. However, Rhodes is not interested in becoming the next 16-time World Champion. He would rather be an original. Henceforth, it makes for the two to lock horns and for The American Nightmare to beat the man:

"I'll go back to the other story of the playbook. Cody has been following the John Cena playbook. And I think that's the story—if they start to unravel that story, Cody has to say, 'I don't want to be the next John Cena. I am the first Cody Rhodes. But in order to get to Cena level, I gotta beat John Cena." [From 7:43 to 8:04]

The American Nightmare has scored major wins in the last two years against big-time players such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if John Cena will be added to that list.

