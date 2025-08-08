WWE Hall of Famer explains why he looked up to Hulk Hogan (Exclusive) 

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was an inspiration to several stars in the pro-wrestling business, even some veterans. The Great Muta is apparently one of them, according to his recent words.

The Great Muta has worked in several promotions over the years, even performing with Hulk Hogan in NJPW. Surprisingly, he was also inspired by the Hulkamaniac. In a recent conversation with Bill Apter, Muta was asked about his perception of Hogan.

Speaking in an interview with Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the Great Muta explained how he was a fan of Hogan before the former joined the pro-wrestling business. He spoke with the help of a translator:

"He considered, when he was a child before he became a pro-wrestler, Hulk Hogan was the man. The image of pro-wrestling... Hogan was such an icon, not every Japanese wrestler would even wrestle him. That's how big he was." [3:05 onwards]

WWE is yet to replace Hulk Hogan, according to Bill Apter

Hulk Hogan was a major figure in pro-wrestling history, and it makes sense that it will be hard to find someone to take his place in the future.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist Bill Apter explained how Hogan eclipsed every other name in history, and indeed modern-day WWE stars. He said:

"Anytime you would ask a casual person about pro-wrestling, they'd say Hulk Hogan, they'd say Bret Hart, they'd say, Shawn Michaels, they'd say Andre the Giant. But today, the difference is it's the brand. And there is not one person like a Hogan, that you could actually just say that that guy is the type of person Hogan was in the WWF. It's a different era, it's a different time, and no, there can't ever be another character like Hulk Hogan because at least right now, I haven't seen anyone that has the dynamic that Hulk Hogan had." [17:44 Onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE does to build new stars.

