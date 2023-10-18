WWE Hall of Famer files court motion citing mental illness to reduce possible prison sentence

A WWE Hall of Famer who could be facing at least 26 years in prison has filed a motion for downward departure to reduce the prison sentence.

Tammy Lynch Sytch, famously known as Sunny in WWE, has been in custody since her arrest in May 2022. She was detained two months after her alleged involvement in a car crash in Florida that killed a 75-year-old man named Julian Lasseter.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Sytch's attorneys have filed a motion for downward departure on October 13 at The Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Volusia County, Florida. It's part of her team's efforts to reduce her prison sentence following her no-contest plea in August.

The filing cites a mental disorder unrelated to the 50-year-old WWE legend's past substance abuse or physical disability. She reportedly needs a special kind of treatment for the unspecified issue.

The Original Diva is scheduled for sentencing on November 27. If Tammy Lynn Sytch receives a 26-year sentence, she will be 76 years old upon her expected release date.

Looking back at Sunny's WWE career

Tammy Lynn Sytch began her wrestling career as a valet for her real-life boyfriend, Chris Candido, at Smoky Mountain Wrestling. She joined WWE in 1994 and was initially known as Tamara Murphy. She became Sunny a month later, and the rest is history.

Sunny became known as the company's Original Diva, who paved the way for many female superstars in the 2000s. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, but her personal problems have made headlines since the high honor was given.

Bill DeMott, whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, has called for Sunny's removal from the Hall of Fame. Mark Henry also shared the same sentiment, while Booker T was not in favor of it because it wouldn't achieve anything.

Should Sunny be removed from the Hall of Fame if she receives a 26-year prison sentence?