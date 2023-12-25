WWE Hall of Famer fires shots at Rey Mysterio, recalls 'one of the darkest moments in wrestling history'

A WWE Hall of Famer recently fired shots at Rey Mysterio while recalling 'one of the darkest moments in wrestling history.' The name in question is Mick Foley.

Rey Mysterio is currently recovering from a knee surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer was attacked by fellow LWO member Santos Escobar, as the latter was upset with Carlito's addition to the group. It was not the first time that Mysterio's partner had turned on him.

At the 2022 Clash at the Castle premium live event, Dominik Mysterio turned on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his own father, Rey Mysterio. What followed next was an intriguing build to the eventual match at WrestleMania 39, which ended with the former World Champion standing tall against his son.

During an off-TV segment, Rey Mysterio had his son arrested after an altercation on Christmas Eve. The segment turned out to be the turning point of Dom's career, as it led to Dominik playing the Ex-Con Dom character, which helped him evolve into one of the most hated heels in the company.

On the first anniversary of the former NXT North American Champion's arrest, WWE posted a video of the incident. Former RAW General Manager Mick Foley reshared the post on his Instagram story while taking shots at Rey Mysterio. The former Hardcore champion referred to the incident as one of the darkest moments in wrestling history. You can watch the entire video by clicking here.

"One of the darkest moments in wrestling history, one year ago today. What kind of father sends his own kid to jail?" Mick Foley wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Mic Foley's Instagram story:

Screengrab of Mick Foley's Instagram Story

Mick Foley claims Rey Mysterio admitted to being a 'Deadbeat Dad'

This is not the first time Mick Foley has fired shots at Mysterio. The former WWE Champion supported Dominik Mysterio and took shots at his father on an episode of WWE's The Bump.

Foley stated that he has known Dominik since the latter was 4 or 5. He praised Dirty Dom for paving his own path. He further claimed that Rey had admitted to being a 'deadbeat dad':

"You can only deny a talent like 'Dirty' Dom for so long. I've seen them come and go, and I've seen them die...and 'Dirty' Dom is a kid I've known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can't be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to Rey and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in '95. I have every reason to believe that Dom is just trying out his own path, and I really admire that," he said.

