WWE Hall of Famer firmly believes there's nothing wrong with Vince McMahon returning to the company (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has made it known that he's in favor of seeing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon return to the company.

The chatter surrounding McMahon's abrupt WWE departure in July this year amid several allegations just refuses to die down. Though there have been murmurs about the former Chairman wanting to mount a comeback, it's been reported that most of the talent is against this.

Among those who wish to see Vince McMahon return is former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long reiterated his comments from last week, saying unlike those opposing McMahon's comeback, he has worked with him backstage in WWE. Teddy Long thinks the 77-year-old should be able to return since he isn't bothering anybody.

"That's what some of the fans think. They haven't been behind the scenes; they haven't had the chance to work closely with Vince McMahon. They don't really know Vince McMahon. So, I'm saying I have had the chance to work with him, I have been behind the scenes with him, so I think, whatever you think about him, that's your personal opinion. My opinion is, what is wrong with him coming back? He ain't bothering nobody," said Teddy Long.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that pro wrestling is Vince McMahon's life, and it isn't fair to keep him away from it. Long added that if coming back makes him happy, then the doors must be open for him.

"Whatever trouble he's in, I don't know about all that. But professional wrestling is Vince's life. Vince McMahon has done his whole entire life. And look what he's created doing his entire wrestling career. So are you gonna take him away from his life? This is what he does. If this is what makes him happy, to do for the rest of his life what he's been doing all his life, then let him do it. He ain't bothering nobody," added Long. (18:41 - 19:32)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on Vince McMahon deciding his WWE future

Furthermore, Teddy Long stated that rather than others making decisions for him, he wants Vince McMahon to decide for himself if he wants to return.

The former SmackDown General Manager feels McMahon will return if he wants to, notwithstanding what others think about his decision.

"I would leave that decision up to Vince. If Vince feels he needs to come back, then ain't nobody gonna stop him. He's gonna come back, regardless of what I say or somebody else says. All I'm saying is this - I would like this, it wouldn't bother me if he came back," said Long. (19:50 - 20:03)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One Podcast, Teddy Long said Vince McMahon didn't need to step away. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One Podcast, Teddy Long said Vince McMahon didn't need to step away. https://t.co/FYLqKeyUuG

Since WWE has been functioning smoothly under the leadership of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, the chances of Vince McMahon returning are slim at best.

What do you make of Teddy Long's thoughts on a potential Vince McMahon return? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes