"I just don't see a reason for him to step away" - Hall of Famer doesn't think Vince McMahon should have resigned from WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently opened up about the situation surrounding Vince McMahon's abrupt WWE exit earlier this year.

McMahon was in charge of WWE for nearly four decades before it all came crashing down in July. He resigned from his position as the company's CEO and Chairman amid several allegations and controversies. Though it seemed like Vince McMahon would stay retired, a recent report suggested that he wanted to return. It was noted that the 77-year-old thinks he received bad advice to step down.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his views on the rampant rumors. The former SmackDown General Manager explained that since McMahon has worked in WWE all his life, being away from it hasn't been easy.

Long pointed out that there was no reason for Vince McMahon to step away from his position in the first place. He firmly believed that if McMahon was interested in a WWE comeback, he should be allowed to return.

"Well, you know, this is Vince's life. He's done this his whole entire life. And to be away, I imagine, takes away a lot from him. Not being able to involve himself in what he's been involved in all his life. My thing is, I don't know if there was any reason for him to step down or go away. That's just my opinion cause I don't know the circumstances or all the facts about what's been going on. But I just don't see a reason for him to step away. And if he wants to come back, let him come back," said Long. (11:37 - 12:12)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long says he has no problem with Vince McMahon returning to WWE

Furthermore, Long stated that McMahon was prone to giving bad advice, just like every other human; he was quick to correct himself.

In conclusion, the WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he would like to see Vince McMahon back in the company.

"Let him be Vince. Vince is gonna be Vince. Sometimes he gives good advice; sometimes, he gives bad advice. But he's also man enough to know when he gives bad advice; he corrects himself. Or he does something about it. I'd like to see him come back, you know. I got no problem with it," added Teddy Long. (12:13 - 12:30)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think the fact that he (Vince McMahon) wants to (return) & the fact that then this stuff then comes up at the same time where people go, ‘Hey there’s no way, there’s more allegations’, all in the same story



– I don’t know if that’s a coincidence.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I think the fact that he (Vince McMahon) wants to (return) & the fact that then this stuff then comes up at the same time where people go, ‘Hey there’s no way, there’s more allegations’, all in the same story– I don’t know if that’s a coincidence.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/3qzYrdDlJd

Considering McMahon's return could generate a lot of unwanted media attention towards WWE, it remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming days.

What do you think of Teddy Long's opinion on Vince McMahon's interest in returning? Sound off in the comments section below.

