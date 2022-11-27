WWE Hall of Famer and former rival confesses to enjoying taking a Spear from Edge (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently showered praise on his former rival Edge, going into detail about all his strengths inside the ring.

It's no secret that The R-Rated Superstar is one of the most versatile performers in the history of the business. Be it a heel or a babyface; he can play any character to perfection. Moreover, Edge's in-ring skills are second to none, as evidenced by his endless list of memorable matches that are still fresh in fans' memories.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle had plenty to share about Edge. The WWE legend thinks the RAW Superstar has a great move set, has a lot of charisma, and is fantastic at selling. Angle reserved special praise for his former rival's finisher, Spear, saying he always enjoyed being taken down with it.

"Well, Edge is really good. He's got a lot of great moves, incredible seller, has a lot of fire, charisma. I have had some of my best matches with Edge. And I would say, he's a pretty intense wrestler, too. He's in really good shape so you got to get your wind you if you wrestle somebody like Edge. He has a lot of energy and the guy has a lot of great moves. And his finish move is awesome, the spear. I have taken that quite a few times and actually enjoyed it every time," said Kurt Angle. (2:27 - 3:03)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legends Kurt Angle and Edge are close friends

Considering how they go a long way back, Angle and The Ultimate Opportunist are good friends in real life. The duo also had a mini-reunion on RAW a few months ago, where they shared a hilarious backstage moment.

theScore @theScore Kurt Angle and Edge recreate an iconic moment on RAW. 🤣 Kurt Angle and Edge recreate an iconic moment on RAW. 🤣💀 https://t.co/XspWb9beXH

The Olympic gold medalist made a special appearance on the show's August 29th edition, which emanated from Angle's hometown Pittsburgh. Kurt Angle and Edge recreated the iconic moment from WWE SmackDown in 2002, where the latter handed the former a placard with "you still suck" imprinted on it.

Do you wish to see Angle and The Rated-R Superstar get back into the ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Fans can find Kurt Angle and many other WWE legends discussing the latest developments in wrestling, going back memory lane, and much more on AdFreeShow.com.

Poll : 0 votes