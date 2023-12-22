WWE Hall of Famer gets baptized

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared an update about getting baptized on social media.

The name in question is Hulk Hogan. The 70-year-old is, without any doubt, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The former multi-time WWE Champion experienced great success in a career that spanned over three decades. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, individually in 2005 and as a member of NWO in 2020.

Hulk Hogan recently shared a personal update on his Instagram profile. Hulkamania shared a video and two pictures of him getting baptized at a church. The WWE legend claimed it was the greatest day of his life as he declared total surrender and dedication to Jesus.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!" Hogan wrote.

Hulk Hogan names Randy Orton as the WWE Superstar he would love to face in the ring

Hulk Hogan has gone toe to toe with some of the greatest names in the history of professional wrestling, and Randy Orton is one of them. He defeated The Apex Predator at SummerSlam 2006.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Hulkster revealed that if he were fit enough to compete in a wrestling ring, he would love to face Randy Orton in a match. The veteran performer further praised The Legend Killer for his adaptability inside the squared circle:

"If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring," he said.

