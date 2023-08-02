WWE Hall of Famer gets trial date for DUI charges, faces up to 30 years in prison

A WWE Hall of Famer is facing up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of DUI and manslaughter charges. Tammy Lynn Sytch, more famously known as Sunny, was involved in a fatal car crash last year in Florida.

Sunny was arrested in May 2022, two months after an accident led to the death of a 75-year-old man named Julian Lasseter. The former valet initially posted a $225,500 bond, but a judge revoked it days later. She remains in jail until her trial finally happens.

According to PW Insider, Sunny's trial is scheduled for the week of September 18th. She is facing up to 30 years in prison for nine charges, including one charge of DUI manslaughter, one count of causing death while driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, three counts of DUI causing damage to property, and four counts of DUI causing injury.

Sunny pled not guilty to all nine charges back in June 2022. She's also facing a fine of up to $10,000. The depositions are reportedly scheduled for August 16th, while the jury will be selected on September 15th.

Last year's arrest was not Sunny's first one related to DUI. She was arrested four times before the DUI manslaughter case in Florida.

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011

Sunny had a short career in WWE from 1994 to 1998, but her impact on the industry is huge despite all of her legal issues in the past decade. She's considered the first Diva who helped paved the way for the next generation of women in wrestling in the 2000s.

However, Sunny is also one of the most controversial figures in wrestling. She had substance abuse problems for most of her adult life while her DUI arrests over the years led to calls from some people to remove her from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sunny officially announced her retirement from the wrestling industry in 2018. Her last WWE appearance was when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

