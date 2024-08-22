WWE Hall of Famer gives bold prediction on the length of Gunther's World Title reign

Gunther won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 after defeating Damian Priest. The Ring General is now gearing up to defend his title at Bash in Berlin. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on how long the Imperium leader might hold onto the prestigious belt.

After defeating The Archer of Infamy at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Gunther is set to defend his gold against Randy Orton later this month. On a quest to become a 15-time World Champion, The Apex Predator will lock horns with the 37-year-old star at the upcoming PLE in Germany.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash boldly predicted that Gunther could hold the World Heavyweight Title for an extended period, adding that too many babyfaces currently hold championships across different brands.

"I think Gunther's going to have this [World Heavyweight Championship] for a [while]. I think he's the guy you [WWE] got to go with; you got to go with that. Plus, there are too many babyfaces having belts right now," the veteran said. (From 23:57 to 24:15)

Check out the entire episode below:

Randy Orton reveals what he has in common with WWE Superstar Gunther

When The Viper won the WWE Championship for the first time at the 2007 No Mercy PLE, his first title defense was against Shawn Michaels. Orton recently acknowledged that The Heartbreak Kid played a pivotal role in shaping him as a performer.

During an interview with Daily Mail, The Apex Predator stated that Gunther would be in the same position he was in 2007, with The Ring General's first challenger being a WWE veteran. However, Randy acknowledged that Gunther was ''more seasoned.''

"When I was in that position, I was so young, I was just doing what they told me and doing it to the best of my ability, but to be able to really let it marinate and understand how important what Shawn did for me was, I don’t think I realized it till years later. But if that was 2007, I had been going for about four or five years and being pushed; I had the rocket strapped to my back. And I can see a lot of similarities between me and Gunther. Gunther is in the same position, but he’s more seasoned," Randy said.

It will be interesting to see how Gunther fares in his maiden title defense later this month.

Please credit the Kliq This podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

