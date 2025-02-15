WWE Hall of Famer gives brutally honest opinion of Gunther

Gunther has dominated WWE RAW for a while and made records on the brand under the new regime. Recently, Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave his brutally honest opinion and stated he loves The Ring General.

Gunther is a throwback to the classic foreign heels from a bygone era, and The Ring General is very proud of it. Moreover, the current World Heavyweight Champion remains dominant regardless of the brands he's been on in his career at the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke highly of Gunther and claimed the champion is his guy. The Deadman explained everything that The Ring General brings to the table and couldn't stop praising his work in the promotion.

"Gunther, that's my guy. I love that dude. Honestly, everything that he does is because he's so different. He can work with anybody, and he does his style regardless. He's not a bunch of flippy dudes and meaningless moves that he does; everything he does makes sense. He cuts great promos. He believes in who he is, and in turn, the audience believes that's who it is. I haven't really seen ever when he was that far different than what you see on TV, even backstage," The Undertaker said. (From 10:19 to 11:00)

Check out the video below:

Gunther will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Last year, Gunther won the King of the Ring tournament and went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam. For the most part, The Ring General remained dominant on Monday Night RAW with only two singles losses under his belt.

Earlier this year, he defeated Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain his championship. However, Main Event Jey immediately bounced back as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match and secured a title shot. Initially, The Ring General mocked Uso and warned the latter not to pick him.

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gunther blindsided Jey Uso and hit him with multiple Powerbombs. This lit a fire under Main Event Jey, who picked the World Heavyweight Champion for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit CBS Sports and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

