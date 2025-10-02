WWE Hall of Famer gives brutally honest take on Hulk Hogan's Hollywood career

A WWE legend has shared a brutally honest take on Hulk Hogan's Hollywood career. The Hulkster, who passed away on July 29 this year, established himself as one of the biggest stars of pro wrestling in two different eras.

His popularity and rise with WWE opened the gates of Hollywood for him. After starring as Thunderlips in Rocky III in 1982, he landed a few more opportunities in showbiz, but his acting career never really took off.

In an interview with eScapist Magazine, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about Hogan's movies. He was asked, with the success of WWE stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and others in Hollywood, how much they owe to The Immortal One. Flair shared an unfiltered take, saying that Hogan's movies went nowhere.

"Hulk’s movies suck! They didn’t go anywhere! John and Dwayne are making a lot of money. Especially Dwayne, he’s the most entertaining son of a b*tch alive. He kills me. I go back and look at his old stuff and he was funny as hell," he said.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game was then asked about the worst Hogan movie, according to him.

"The one where we played Santa Claus. It was horrible. But it’s hard to go off and take off into the movies," he added. [H/T: eScapist Magazine]

Following his cameo in Rocky III, he also appeared in No Holds Barred in 1989. This was followed by a series of family-oriented movies, including Mr. Nanny, Santa with Muscles, Suburban Commando, and a few others.

However, he couldn't quite find his footing in Hollywood in the same way as Dwayne Johnson, Cena, and Batista have.

Hulk Hogan's biopic was canceled

A Netflix biopic around the life of Hulk Hogan was being discussed before the idea was shelved in 2024. It was reported that Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was going to bring The Hulkster to life on the big screen, with Todd Phillips serving as director.

However, the movie was scrapped, and it didn't go ahead. While the reasons for it remained unclear, Eric Bischoff recently shed some light on the issue.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW GM revealed that Hulk Hogan had doubts over the film and didn't want to damage his relationship with WWE. He said the WWE Hall of Famer liked the script, but found it too edgy, and didn't think it was in his best interests to proceed with the movie.

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More