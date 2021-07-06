WWE Hall of Famer gives honest opinion about Kofi Kingston's run as world champion 

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank PPV on July 18. However, before he faces The All Mighty in an opportunity to become a two-time WWE Chanpion, a WWE Hall of Famer gave an opinion on Kingston's first run as a world champion.

Mick Foley took to Twitter on Monday to give an honest opinion about The New Day member's run as the WWE Champion. He stated that, in his opinion, Kingston deserved to have a better reign.

"I always thought @TrueKofi(Kofi Kingston) deserved a better/longer run," tweeted Foley.

I always thought @TrueKofi deserved a better/longer run. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021

Many members of the WWE Universe still forgotten the shocking way Kingston lost the WWE Championship. After he won the title for the first time in his career at WrestleMania 35, The Dreadlocked Dynamo dropped it to Brock Lesnar on the 20th Anniversary episode of WWE SmackDown in roughly 10 seconds.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!@BrockLesnar just took @TrueKofi's championship in 10 seconds!!! pic.twitter.com/goeiQ5CDHg — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 5, 2019

Suffice to say, most fans did not care for this result, and it was a topic of debate for the days that followed. After what was a history-making win for Kingston, many thought that the way he lost the WWE Championship was underwhelming, to say the least.

Now, it seems Kingston has found another believer in Mick Foley.

Can Kofi Kingston become a two-time WWE Champion?

Kofi Kingston and Bobby Lashley in WWE

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley demolished Kofi Kingston's tag team partner Xavier Woods inside the hellish structure on the post-Hell in a Cell episode of RAW. As a result, the upcoming bout between Kingston and Lashley at Money in the Bank quickly became quite personal.

Do you think Kingston can become a two-time WWE Champion? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

