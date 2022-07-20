''Let’s give him something to do that he can do without screwing up''- Hall of Famer gives his honest take on Goldberg's monster push

Eric Bischoff recently revealed that they had to be very careful during Goldberg's early push in WCW because he wasn't well-trained when he was put on television.

Goldberg had become a sensation in WCW in next to no time. He was still training at the Power Plant when the company decided to put him on prime-time television. They had to be very careful not to expose his weaknesses and focus on his power abilities, using him to squash people.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff admitted that Goldberg's monster push wasn't pre-planned. It was only after they saw what an amazing reaction he garnered from the crowd that they decided to rush his debut and push. Easy E stated how they wanted to turn him into a monster while ensuring he didn't mess up anything:

''We knew that wasn’t gonna happen for a while [working a long match], so the squash matches were more a function of necessity and lack of patience. Let’s rush him into the ring, let’s give him something to do that he can do without screwing up and build a monster. That’s exactly how it came about,” said Bischoff. [H/t:411Mania]

Goldberg has been one of the biggest names in the world of sports entertainment for many years. The man known as The Myth is a former WCW World Champion and Universal Champion in WWE.

Eric Bischoff on rushing Goldberg's push

The former WCW president stated that Bill Goldberg was still under training when they decided to make him a major star. He said that since The Myth's selling wasn't believable as he didn't really learn how to sell till that point, the only way forward was for him to squash guys.

“Well, because he didn’t have the repertoire or the experience or the confidence to go out there and have a “working style” match, we only had one choice. That was ‘he can only do three things really, really well, he hasn’t learned how to sell yet and his selling isn’t believable, what do we do?'' said Bischoff.

papa spacee @spaceeeghost

GOOOOLDBEEERRRGGG

GOOOOLDBEEERRRGGG



great episode. i now have a lot of stuff to google after seeing it



what a career. if you ever want to come on to a really small podcast and talk some, let me know

#Goldberg #WCW #WWEonAE #WrestlingTwitter GOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGGOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGGOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGgreat episode. i now have a lot of stuff to google after seeing it @Goldberg what a career. if you ever want to come on to a really small podcast and talk some, let me know GOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGGOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGGOOOOLDBEEERRRGGGgreat episode. i now have a lot of stuff to google after seeing it@Goldberg what a career. if you ever want to come on to a really small podcast and talk some, let me know#Goldberg #WCW #WWEonAE #WrestlingTwitter https://t.co/29BnTU8lLT

Bischoff said that they decided it would be best if he just went out there and 'killed' people and they would feed him as many superstars as they could till the point he got the experience required to work a long match.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Should Eric Bischoff have waited longer to push Goldberg? Yes No 2 votes so far