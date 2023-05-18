WWE Hall of Famer gives unfortunate injury update 

A lot of WWE Hall of Famers are still dealing with a variety of injuries that they suffered in the squared circle.

The more successful you are in the world of professional wrestling, the more likely you're not going to get out of the sport unscathed as far as injuries go. As fans, we are fortunate that so many performers in WWE and AEW are willing to put their bodies on the line for our entertainment every week.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the recent issues he's been having with his neck and that he's recently had MRIs done to figure out what he should do next.

"That’s my major concern. I had MRIs done. My orthopedic doctor, he called and we went over it. He just said my neck, it’s always been bad, but it’s just getting worse," Kevin Nash said. "It’s starting to, the curve’s the wrong way, and I’m starting to get some compression on some of my nerves, and I’ve got stenosis. I’ve got a lot of things going on."

Years of wrestling in WWE and WCW did a number on Kevin Nash's body

Kevin Nash wrestled for 30 years before retiring in 2020.

Through that time, he's suffered many injuries from his knees to his neck. But recent work with a bio-accelerator has provided Nash some relief. If this doesn't work long-term, however, Nash will have to undergo a neck fusion to alleviate the injury.

"The last time that I went down to a bio-accelerator, it was night and day. I’m not kidding you, it was 12-to-18 hours after that injected my neck that I got relief. I got instant relief," Kevin Nash said. "So I’m hoping, like my neck’s been bothering me for the last year. I went down to Tijuana, and I just think… they went into the side of my neck, and bio-accelerated it.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I just seem to have gotten better results neck-wise [when they] bio-accelerated it. If this doesn’t work, if this isn’t at least a ground-rule double, if I’m not standing on second when this bitch is over, then my next move is, they’re gonna have to fuse my neck on several levels, and that’s something I’m not looking forward to. I’ve definitely paid the price, so now I’m just hoping." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Kevin Nash's comments? What is your favorite WWE match of Big Sexy's career? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

