WWE Hall of Famer goes off on his gratitude for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41 incident (Exclusive) 

Vince McMahon was recently mentioned at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony preceding WrestleMania 41 by none other than Triple H himself. This has prompted another Hall of Famer to share his appreciation for the former CEO of the company.

Ad

Since McMahon's involvement in the highly publicized controversy with Janel Grant, his contributions to WWE have been considerably hushed up. However, Triple H surprised fans by mentioning McMahon's name during his Hall of Fame speech. As a result, Teddy Long also reiterated his gratitude towards the former CEO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"You gotta be real fortunate and blessed for Vince McMahon to take you under his wing. Hunter and myself, I was one of the guys that he took under his wing. So man, do you know what that means? How important that is to be able to sit down and talk directly with him and to learn from him?" [6:56 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks it is impossible not to credit Vince McMahon

Teddy Long also shared his thoughts on why Triple H mentioned Vince McMahon during his Hall of Fame speech.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer claimed that Vince McMahon was the creator of the company in a sense. Therefore, it would be nearly impossible not to give him his due.

Ad

"As much as Vince has did for Triple H and myself, and a lot of other people, man, how can you not acknowledge Vince McMahon. The man is the creator of all this, okay? There are a lot of people that owe him credit but refuse to give it to him." [5:30 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More