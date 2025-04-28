WWE Hall of Famer goes off on his gratitude for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41 incident (Exclusive) 

Vince McMahon was recently mentioned at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony preceding WrestleMania 41 by none other than Triple H himself. This has prompted another Hall of Famer to share his appreciation for the former CEO of the company.
Since McMahon's involvement in the highly publicized controversy with Janel Grant, his contributions to WWE have been considerably hushed up. However, Triple H surprised fans by mentioning McMahon's name during his Hall of Fame speech. As a result, Teddy Long also reiterated his gratitude towards the former CEO.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"You gotta be real fortunate and blessed for Vince McMahon to take you under his wing. Hunter and myself, I was one of the guys that he took under his wing. So man, do you know what that means? How important that is to be able to sit down and talk directly with him and to learn from him?" [6:56 onwards]
The WWE Hall of Famer thinks it is impossible not to credit Vince McMahon
Teddy Long also shared his thoughts on why Triple H mentioned Vince McMahon during his Hall of Fame speech.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer claimed that Vince McMahon was the creator of the company in a sense. Therefore, it would be nearly impossible not to give him his due.
"As much as Vince has did for Triple H and myself, and a lot of other people, man, how can you not acknowledge Vince McMahon. The man is the creator of all this, okay? There are a lot of people that owe him credit but refuse to give it to him." [5:30 onwards]
It remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.
