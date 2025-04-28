Triple H name-dropping Vince McMahon prompts WWE Hall of Famer's reaction: "The man is the creator" (Exclusive)

Triple H recently shocked fans across the WWE Universe by paying tribute to Vince McMahon during his Hall of Fame speech, something which many thought was not going to happen. Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked about his thoughts on the topic, which led to him sharing his perspective.

Triple H's decision to mention Vince, something which has been avoided by most since the latter was involved in controversial legal issues, was apparently planned all along. The Game later mentioned that it would be impossible not to credit McMahon after all the work he had done.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said:

"As much as Vince has did for Triple H and myself, and a lot of other people, man, how can you not acknowledge Vince McMahon. The man is the creator of all this, okay? There are a lot of people that owe him credit but refuse to give it to him." [5:30 onwards]

Vince Russo also commented on Triple H's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

According to Vince Russo, Triple H deserves to be applauded for his decision to name-drop Vince McMahon during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Speaking on WrestleMania 41 Night One review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE veteran stated:

"I do give Triple H kudos because I read this morning he did bring up Vince in his speech. Kudos to you, bro. I give Triple H credit for doing that. There’s nothing he could’ve said that could’ve been right or wrong. You can’t have these two nights like Vince McMahon just was obliterated off the face of the earth. You just can’t do that. So, I do give the guy credit for bringing him up." [From 1:05:36 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.

