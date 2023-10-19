WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg criticizes storytelling in modern wrestling 

Professional wrestling legend Goldberg doesn't believe that the industry produces "deep" storylines anymore.

The WWE Hall of Famer is known for his no-nonsense approach and often honest opinions regarding professional wrestling as a whole, and his recent comments are no different.

During a recent interview with Chicago Sports Podcast, Goldberg was asked to provide his thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling. The former world champion would go on to give his blunt thoughts, citing that storylines nowadays lack "depth".

"The internal storylines, I don't think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren't better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they're doing a damn good job, they're just not deep. That's all. They just aren't deep. It's hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep...I'm trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It's tough to have the depth. I think they're lacking in that area. That's all. Period, end of story." [38:50 - 39:41] (H/T Wrestling Features Twitter)

Following these comments, Goldberg did go out of his way to say that he didn't want to say anymore, and didn't want his words to be perceived as "s**t talk".

His last match in WWE took place in February 2022, when he went one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Despite multiple reports that he was on his way to show up on AEW TV, there's been no traction on these rumors for quite some time.

Goldberg recently spoke about his final run in the WWE

During the same interview, Goldberg took time to speak about his last run in WWE. The former Universal Champion would go on to say he found things difficult to "get into" citing the lack of fans during the COVID-19 Pandemic era, and the persistent changes in storyline.

"[What did you try to give your fans every time you stepped in the squared circle?] Early in the career, yeah, I tried to give, always I tried to give everybody my best except, you know, towards the end it was just tough to get into it because it's like, 'Okay, you're wrestling Roman.' And it's Covid, no one in the stands, 'No, you're not wrestling him. You're wrestling Drew [McIntyre] in an hour,' you know. I mean, it's like, it was a different time and things were different towards the end of my tenure. So, to answer that question properly, what I tried to give them every time was a piece of me every single time I went out," he said. [37:15 - 37:52]

Goldberg's last victory in WWE took place in 2021 when he defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel.

Would you want to see Goldberg return to WWE? Who would you want to see him face? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

