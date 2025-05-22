WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg provides major health update

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is supposedly in his final year as a performer, as he previously mentioned that his retirement match will take place in 2025. Today, the former Universal Champion provided a major health update.

Last year, Goldberg announced that he would officially retire from professional wrestling when he competes in his final match in 2025. While he will have his last match in the Stamford-based promotion, the management hasn't revealed a date or opponent for the final showdown.

On the recent episode of the CarCast podcast, the former two-time Universal Champion provided a major health update amid his final year as a performer. The veteran stated he's gearing up for his return to the ring, but it's taking time. Moreover, he said he's injury-free heading into his possible final match in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day... Believe me, it’s been really tough to control myself but I think I’m on a good schedule. I’m injury free as of right now," Goldberg said. [H/T - Fightful]

Who's going to be Goldberg's last opponent in WWE?

Last year, Goldberg appeared in Atlanta with his family at WWE Bad Blood 2024. However, it took a wild turn when Gunther appeared and talked trash about the WWE Hall of Famer's family and in-ring legacy.

The former two-time Universal Champion crossed the barricade to take on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Luckily, the veteran was stopped, and Sami Zayn ended up brawling with The Ring General.

Later, Bill Goldberg announced his upcoming retirement from professional wrestling and revealed that the final match would take place sometime in the summer of 2025.

There's a high chance that Gunther would be his final opponent in the coming months, as the management possibly set the angle up between the two in Atlanta for a reason. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Bill Goldberg in the coming months.

