"F*** it, I’m going home" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls walking out on Vince McMahon

Greg Valentine has opened up about his decision to quit Vince McMahon’s WWE in 1987.

The 2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee joined forces with Dino Bravo to form The New Dream Team in early 1987. Later in the year, the team separated after they were booked to lose matches against The Killer Bees (Jim Brunzell and B. Brian Blair).

Speaking to Title Match Network, Valentine recalled how he refused to lose against Sting in WCW. He also revealed he once left WWE due to the outcome of The New Dream Team’s match against The Killer Bees.

“I walked out on Vince too after he had The Killer Bees beat The New Dream Team,” Valentine said. “I walked out on that one too. I mean, there’s certain times that I just go, ‘F*** it, I’m going home. I don’t need this s***.’ I worked too hard to make everything believable, and to have The Killer Bees beat The New Dream Team didn’t make sense to me. And I don’t like doing jobs [losing matches] unless I get something for it.”

The Killer Bees were a lower-to-mid-card duo who never held the WWE Tag Team Championships. Valentine agreed to lose the match but the booking decision ultimately caused him to leave Vince McMahon’s company.

Greg Valentine’s accomplishments working for Vince McMahon

Greg Valentine had multiple spells in WWE between 1978 and 1994

After previously working for Vince McMahon’s father, Greg Valentine returned to WWE to work for Vince in 1984. That year, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Tito Santana at a Maple Leaf Wrestling event.

Valentine’s 285-day reign as Intercontinental Champion is the fifth-longest in WWE history.

why does nobody talk about greg valentine's punches? pic.twitter.com/htQyUAEEpN — emil (@TheEmilJay) May 25, 2018

Valentine did not win the WWE Tag Team Championships with Dino Bravo as The New Dream Team. However, he did win the titles with Brutus Beefcake as a member of the original Dream Team. The two men held the titles for 226 days after defeating The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo) in 1985.

