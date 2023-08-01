WWE Hall of Famer honored in recent championship match

Mustafa Ali paid tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer during his NXT North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio and Wes Lee. Ali honored The Iron Sheik, who passed away on June 7, by performing his signature move.

Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American title against Ali and Lee in a triple-threat match at the Great American Bash on Sunday. The Judgment Day member was successful due to some much-needed help from reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

During the match, Ali put his own spin on The Iron Sheik's Camel Clutch. He put Mysterio in the painful submission maneuver while also putting Lee in a modified Boston Crab.

Ali confirmed online that he was indeed paying tribute to The Iron Sheik when he retweeted an image of himself performing the move.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Sheik was stereotyped as a villain in the USA, but he still paved the way. Ali using that move at Great American Bash & getting cheered shows homage with a positive meaning. Mustafa Ali using the Camel Clutch with his own spin on it as a tribute to the late Iron Sheik was great.Sheik was stereotyped as a villain in the USA, but he still paved the way. Ali using that move at Great American Bash & getting cheered shows homage with a positive meaning. pic.twitter.com/ulY2bdk9SF

The Iron Sheik was one of wrestling's greatest villains but also one of the most influential superstars to ever step into the ring. Thousands of tributes and messages were made when he passed away at the age of 81 on June 7.

What's the cause of the WWE Hall of Famer's death?

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports last month, The Iron Sheik died due to cardiac arrest. It was also noted that he was suffering from hypertension and congestive heart failure before his death.

The Iron Sheik died at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, surrounded by his immediate family. He last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 17 when he won the Gimmick Battle Royal. His last Raw appearance happened way back in 2010.

The Iron Sheik is a former WWE Champion and a one-time Tag Team Champion with Nikolai Volkoff. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Should Mustafa Ali continue using the Camel Clutch as part of his arsenal? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

