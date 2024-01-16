WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan breaks silence after saving young woman's life in scary incident

Hulk Hogan lived up to his days as a babyface real American hero recently, saving the life of a young girl who was involved in an accident.

According to a recent report, Hogan had been driving with a friend when he came across a multi-car accident. A teenage girl's car had overturned in the accident in Clearwater, Florida. He stopped to help and popped the airbags of the car to help her get out of the overturned vehicle.

Hogan and his friend rushed to help the driver, who had been rattled, given the scary nature of the accident.

Hulk Hogan has now broken his silence surrounding the accident. He said that the crazy part about the incident was that since he didn't have a knife, he used an Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen to pop the bags. He went on to thank God for the same.

"The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH," wrote Hogan.

Everyone involved in the accident was doing well, and the report stated that Hulk Hogan had just been happy to help at the moment.

