WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan helps rescue woman after frightening car accident

WWE legend Hulk Hogan became a real-life superhero when he helped rescue a Florida woman out of her car after a scary collision took place this weekend.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the former leader of the nWo was driving on the highway Sunday Night with his wife and a friend when they witnessed an erratic driver cause another car to flip.

The report noted that moments after the accident, Hulk Hogan and his friend "Jake" ran over to the vehicle and assisted the frightened female driver out of the car before paramedics arrived. The incident occurred in Clearwater, FL, near Hogan's residence.

"We're told a car erratically swerved across the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss -- and in the process ... clipped another car, which our sources say flipped over and tumbled...Hulk and co., our sources explain, pulled over immediately -- with HH and his pal, Jake, rushing over to render aid to the driver ... a woman whom we're told was rattled. Since they were first on the scene, we're told Hulk and Jake actually helped get her out of the car." - TMZ

TMZ concluded its report by revealing that thankfully all involved were doing well and that Hulk Hogan was just "happy to help".

Could Hulk Hogan be prepping for an epic WWE return?

According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to celebrate four decades of Hulkamania this year. This comes as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns draws closer and closer to eclipsing Hogan for total days as World Champion.

"WWE plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania this month with various new merchandise items & collectibles for Hulk Hogan. I’m told an appearance by Hogan is not out of the question but also not planned as of now. The recognized start of Hulkamania has generally been when he defeated the Iron Sheik for his 1st WWE Championship on 1/23/1984," - said WrestleVotes.

As per the report, there are no definite plans for Hogan to make an appearance on WWE TV in 2024. However, a shock return is something that would certainly fit into WWE's playbook; especially with the opportunity to have a potential standoff between Hogan and Reigns.

