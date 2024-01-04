Backstage update on potential plans for Hulk Hogan's WWE return 

Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling and put WWE on the map before other top names took over. At 70, the veteran probably will not enter the ring for a fight, although he recently expressed interest.

Per WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of "Hulkamania" this month. The recognized start of it was when he defeated The Iron Sheik for his first WWE Championship on 1/23/1984.

Due to this occasion, various new merchandise and collectibles of The Hulkster will be available. The report also revealed that a television return is not out of the question.

2024 could be an essential year for WWE and Hulk Hogan. If Roman Reigns holds on to the Undisputed WWE Universal title through the summer, he will surpass the Hulkster's record, which has remained intact for decades.

Hulk Hogan wants to step into the ring with popular WWE star LA Knight

LA Knight was the fastest-rising Superstar on the roster in 2023. While appearing on MrSantiZap last month, The Immortal One named Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and, unsurprisingly, LA Knight as the names he would love to tussle with today.

Hogan revealed that he loves watching The Megastar of WWE on TV, stating that he believes things will "get ugly" if the two lock horns:

"The new guy on the scene ... this LA Knight guy ... I think I'd have to get really ugly with him," Hogan said. "Man, he's getting big way too big, way too fast. But he's a rising superstar and I love the guy to death. I love watching him on TV too."

The industry icon reiterated his interest in facing Randy Orton in the recent past. In the aforementioned interview, he called his win at SummerSlam 2006 a "fluke" and later put over The Viper while speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, saying that the 14-time WWE World Champion is on top of his game, delivering masterpieces today.

Last year, Hulk Hogan also disclosed to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that if Stone Cold Steve Austin is willing, he will work a match with the Attitude Era star at WrestleMania 40. Check it out here.

