"He refused to put me over" - WWE Hall of Famer on controversial Hulk Hogan moment

Jeff Jarrett has revealed what really happened when Hulk Hogan defeated him in one of the most criticized matches in wrestling history.

At Bash at the Beach 2000, then-WCW writer Vince Russo wanted Jarrett to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Hogan. Following a series of backstage disagreements, it was decided that The Hulkster would win the match simply by placing his foot over his opponent.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Jarrett discussed his disappointment with the 79-second match.

“Russo wanted me to go over [win],” Jarrett said. “Hulk, to his defense, I think this is where the rubber meets the road, I don’t think he necessarily had a problem putting me over. He wanted to know, ‘If I’m putting Jeff over, where am I going from here?’ Like any talent would. I don’t think Russo had the exact plan, so he [Hogan] refused to put me over.”

As part of the storyline, Russo reversed the outcome and allowed Jarrett to keep the World Heavyweight Championship. Later that night, Booker T won the title from Jarrett to close the show.

Hulk Hogan vs. Jeff Jarrett: A black eye on the business?

Reflecting on the incident, Jeff Jarrett believes egos and a lack of sensible communication led to the questionable Bash at the Beach booking.

The 54-year-old added that he felt “disgusted” to participate in a finish that made the wrestling business look bad.

“Still to this day I’m a part of a black eye on the business,” Jarrett continued. “The business has had a lot of black eyes – we could go down the list – but I know I’m a part of one. There’s no upside to that for me. I was disgusted.”

The match turned out to be Hulk Hogan’s last WCW in-ring encounter. Jarrett, a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, never held the title again after the event.

