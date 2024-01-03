WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's daughter breaks silence on her secret marriage

WWE legends often have children who don't pursue or follow in their parent's footsteps by entering the world of professional wrestling. Recently, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, broke the silence regarding her secret marriage that took place not too long ago.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's daughter is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. She was heavily involved in a storyline when The Hulkster feuded with The Legend Killer. Later, she appeared alongside her father in another storyline in TNA and played an important role.

Brooke Hogan has not made a wrestling-related appearance for any promotion in a minute. Recently, she broke silence on Instagram regarding her marital status and revealed that she was secretly married to Steven Oleksy, an American Hockey player.

"A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. 🤷🏼‍♀️So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one❤️Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. ☺️ Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy. 😎😎"

In 2022, there were reports about Brooke's marriage to Oleksy but nothing was confirmed until today.

Hulk Hogan wanted to see the 16-time WWE Champion turn heel

John Cena was the flagbearer of WWE for over a decade and captured multiple World Championship during his tenure as a full-time performer. However, The Leader of Cenation never turned heel after his initial run, and fans longed to see it happen during his prime.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon never made the call. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, former WWE World Champion Hulk Hogan spoke about John Cena and said he wanted to see him turn heel, which would have eventually turned him into a bigger babyface.

"He would be one of the hottest heels ever,' Hogan said about Cena. 'And then, whether it's six months, six years, or two years when you repent and beg for forgiveness, he'd be hotter than he was before as a babyface. It's a natural flow that, once you get the vibe out there, John would be in a better position to know [if the heel turn is working] than Vince [McMahon]."

John Cena was last seen in a match against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

