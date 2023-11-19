WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, arrested

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was arrested on Saturday in Florida.

According to reports by TMZ, Nick was arrested at 4 AM on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida. The arrest took place due to there being suspicion of him driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor. He apparently refused to agree to a sobriety test before he was arrested.

This is not the first time that Nick Hogan has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Hulk Hogan's son was arrested back in 2007 for reckless driving, which involved serious bodily injury. His passenger, on that occasion, was his then friend, John Graziano. Graziano suffered a brain injury as a result of the accident, and the family sued the Hogan family as well. The matter was settled out of court. Hogan served eight months in jail for the incident.

Nick Hogan is known to most WWE fans as well, as he starred in Hulk Hogan's reality show, Hogan Knows Best, between 2005 and 2007, which also featured his mother and his sister.

At this time, there's been no statement from the side of the Hogan family regarding the arrest, and it remains to be seen what repercussions there are from the arrest, given the previous incident.

