"It's tough to find those people" - WWE Hall of Famer JBL on how difficult it is to find a great heel

John Bradshaw Layfield, better known as JBL, was one of the greatest villainous performers WWE has ever seen. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, JBL was known for being one of the most hateable characters in WWE otherwise known as a "heel".

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had a Q&A on his YouTube channel where he discussed a number of topics including what it takes to be a heel. It was here that he spoke at length about how tough it is to find people who want to play that character.

JBL talked about how being a heel, especially early in his career, was difficult, considering the abuse that those types of characters would receive from audiences. That being said, he did list a few names he believes love being heels, including Randy Orton, The Miz, Bubba Ray Dudley and himself. Layfield said:

"It's tough to find those people, cause very few people actually want to be a heel. Hot Rod Roddy Piper loved being a heel. Randy Orton...The Miz...I think those guys enjoy being the heel. Once you realize that it's part of the show and take your ego out...it's just tough to walk through the airport for some people and be called a name. Or to go on social media, which we didn't have back in the day, and see people bashing you. Bubba Ray Dudley always enjoyed being a heel. I loved being a heel, because you could control things so much easier."

JBL makes a point when he states that being a heel is difficult, and finding people who like playing the bad guy is especially hard. That being said, the former WWE Champion did a very good job in the role.

JBL is interested in making a return to wrestling

Another question that JBL also answered was whether or not he plans on returning to wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he does have plans on returning, but does not know if he will go through with it.

Right now, he is enjoying life and playing golf. You can read more about what he had to say over here. There are plenty of companies that would love to have him, including WWE, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Would you like to see JBL make a return? Let us know in the comments section.