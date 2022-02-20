WWE Hall of Famer shares favorite Eddie Guerrero story

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (f.k.a. JBL) has shared some of his favorite stories about his late friend, Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero and JBL had an intense rivalry on-screen during their tenure in WWE. The two legendary superstars had an epic encounter at Judgment Day 2004, in a match for the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart from Inside The Ropes, Layfield recalled a story between him and Eddie that involved Guerrero's mother.

“We needed something big to happen, and Chavo and Eddie pitched the idea to me. I thought it was magnificent and then Chavo realizes Eddie’s getting a little worked up. So just like typical brothers, Chavo starts telling Eddie and he goes, How about then John hits mom with the clothesline?” JBL added: “Eddie looks at me, goes mom’s seventy-four years old, he’s not hitting her with a clothesline." H/T Inside The Ropes

JBL revealed how the two Guerrero brothers almost got into a violent altercation backstage during the planning of the story.

“They literally stand up like they’re going to fight. And I’m backstage with two brothers about to fight, about what do I do now? You know? And finally, Eddie kind of backed off.” H/T Inside The Ropes

The two Hall of Famers have been involved in some iconic battles over the years.

JBL and Eddie Guerrero were very close friends

Despite the animosity they shared on-screen, both JBL and Eddie Guerrero had a very good friendship behind the scenes.

Continuing his interview with Inside The Ropes, JBL spoke of how personal his and Guerrero's friendship was.

“You know, it’s amazing with Eddie. He’s was a groomsman in my wedding and I was part of his eulogy. We were really close friends, but the legacy of Eddie, people remember Eddie like it was yesterday, and that shows you how great a person and a character he was and how much people just loved Eddie Guerrero, and he was the right guy for me.” H/T Inside the ropes

During his Hall of Fame induction, the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history thanked Eddie for helping him create the JBL character.

Like JBL, many fans have their favorite Eddie Guerrero story, what is yours? Let us know in the comments section below.

